The Fun Snake Ladder game is a simple and exciting game which depends on the lucky player with beautiful graphics.In this game you have to click the dice to rotate. In order to move to different positions on the board.On a trip to the destination you will be pulled down by a snake and raised to a higher position by the stairs.Another interesting feature of this fun snake ladder game is that you can enjoy casual music.During the game. Travel to your destination, which will take you to a backward or forward position.It depends on the player as a player.This game consists of three modes of play.- Single player mode (1Player) We will play against the computer.- Two Player Mode (2Player) We will play against another player.- Two player mode, but move the player itself (PaperMode). We will play against another player.To play with your friends. Restore your childhood memories by playing this fun snake ladder.This fun snake ladder game is also a must play game for all who are looking for. For fun and entertainment always.Instructions for this fun snake ladder game.1. Move the dice by clicking on the red dice.2. When the dice roll, wait for the player to move to the slot on the board according to the number displayed on the dice.3 dice are 1 to 6 when rolling dice. If the value is 1 then the player moves one slot forward.If the value is 2, then the player will move 2 positions forward, etc.4. Play between two people will alternate play each other. Until you reach 1005. If the player moves to the position of the stairs (below), it means that he will move up the position of the stairs.6. If the player moves to a snake-shaped (snake-head) position, it must be slid down to the snake's tail position.7. When a player reaches the 100th position before winning the game.All you have to do is download the free Snake Ladder game. No cost. To play this game. But there will be ads for a while.During this game. But we are ready to entertain you in your free time.