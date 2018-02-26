Christmas Drops 3 - begins as a simple match threeboard game and gradually increases difficultiesas obstacles are added and level objectives becomesmore challenging.* Introducing the Ice-Bringer obstacle* Multifaceted Christmas themed match three adventure* Unrivaled level design, Right amount of level challenges for all ages from 5 to 99.* Create powerful chained power up cascades to level up!* No in-app purchase, one time payment for the whole gaming experience.* Hints/Music/Banners can be disabled.Objectives1. Score quota2. Remove dark pulps3. Bring down candy canes4. Remove nets5. Collect angels6. Collect Christmas wreath7. Collect stars8. Penguin skips9. Remove orbs10. Remove frozen itemsChallenges1. Complete the objective before time runs out.2. Complete the objective before you ran out of swaps.Obstacles1. Snowman2. Drums3. Ticking Bomb item4. Gap BringerFeaturing1. Vaulted and keyed items2. Mystery itemsPower ups / Special items1. Santa Claus2. Ribbon frame3. Double Christmas item4. Christmas wreath5. Last orb6. Last gap bringer7. Last ice bringerAuto hints can be disabled/enabledBanners can be disabled/enabledMusic and sound can be disabled/enabled