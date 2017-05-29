Mancala is a family of board games played by all people of all ages around the world, sometimes called "sowing" game, or "count-and-capture" game, which describes the gameplay. This beautiful, ancient game trains analytical thinking and problem solving skills. The objective is usually to capture all or some set of the opponent's pebbles. The mancala board is divided into two parts: Players side and a mancala pot, and opponent's side and a mancala pot. The closest holes are at the players side and players mancala pot is to your right. The same is for the opponent; their side is the six holes closest to them and their mancala pot is to their right. To set up, place four "pebbles" in each hole, excluding the mancala pot. This should be total of 48 pebbles. The game ends when one player runs out of pebbles on his side of the board. When the game ends, the other player gets to take all his pebbles from his side of the board and place them in his own mancala pot. This game appears simple, but there really is strategy to it. Our Mancala game which is a fun, interesting, and a great brain workout. Playing mancala pro improves memory and observation skills, strategic thinking and planning ahead to make sure you don't inadvertently give your opponent the opportunity to thwart you. Mancala HD appears to be the miracle strategy game you have been looking for. Download it today for free and have hours of fun with family and friends. Mancala Features. Fast-paced, competitive and fun - for free. Spectacular graphics. Classic Style gameplay. Phone and Tablet Support. Free to playPlease take your time to rate your experience with this addictive board game Mancala and write a short Review. We will be grateful to hear your opinions and improve - whenever needed - in future versions. Enjoy playing Mancala.