PDA Stadtplandienst brings the city maps of stadtplandienst.de to your PDA. Including a quick search, GPS support and address lookup. High display speed Many details, buildings, public places, house numbers and more High font quality Easy panning on the display Lookup for street sections or house numbers Addressbook lookup GPS support (shows actual position in the map) Points of interest Maps of more than 250 German cities Maps of three different scales Digital zoom Calculation of distances Favourites list The demo download includes a map of the centre of Berlin with full functionality.