This update includes two "Terminal Services Licensing Enhancements" for Windows 2000, and is discussed in Microsoft Knowledge Base (KB) Article Q287687. Download now to improve the way Windows 2000 handles Terminal Services (TS) Client Access License (CAL) tokens, thereby increasing logon security. This update addresses two license issuance procedures in Windows 2000: "Post Logon License Token Issuance" and "Automatic License Token Re-issuance." The first enhancement improves the validation of temporary TS CAL tokens to full TS CAL tokens, which prevents the tokens from being inadvertently allocated to computers that are not intended to be licensed for Terminal Services use. The second enhancement improves the automatic recovery of a TS CAL token if the original one is lost because of hard-disk failure, clean reinstallation, or another method. Note: License tokens issued prior to the installation of this update are not affected by this update. Important: This update must be applied to all Terminal Servers and Terminal Services Licensing Servers.