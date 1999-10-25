IMPORTANT: This article contains information about editing the registry. Before you edit the registry, make sure you understand how to restore it if a problem occurs. For information about how to do this, view the "Restoring the Registry" Help topic in Regedit.exe or the "Restoring a Registry Key" Help topic in Regedt32.exe. SUMMARY: In some cases you may need to view or delete messages in the Exchange Server Internet Mail Service (in Exchange Server version 4.0 the Internet Mail Connector [IMC]) or the Microsoft Exchange Connector for Lotus cc:Mail queues that are located in the message store. This article explains how to view messages in the queues and how to delete mail from them by using the Microsoft Exchange MDB Viewer utility.
