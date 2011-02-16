Advanced Disk Recovery

Advanced Disk Recovery scans your entire system for deleted files and folders and gives you the opportunity to recover them. Hard drives, partitions, external devices, and even CDs and DVDs can be scanned for recoverable files using Advanced Disk Recovery. Two types of scans are provided. The Quick Scan uses the Master File Table and the Deep Scan uses file signatures. Once the scan is complete, you can either preview the files/folders or recover them to the location you want. It is as simple as that.
PriceCAD39.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size4.29 MB
Version1.2
Operating System Windows 7 Windows XP Windows Windows Vista

