With this application you can boost performance of your applications and games up to 30% faster under WinNT 2000. The program also support multiples processors, so you can tell your program to run on specific processors. You can also launch your programs from the system tray. There is also a listening mode feature that auto-detect if your programs are already running and then they become automatically boosted. Try it, it's free.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|435.55 kB
|Version
|1.5.2
|Operating System
|Windows Windows 2000 Windows NT
|System Requirements
|<li> Windows NT/2000