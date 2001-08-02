Win2000 Launcher

With this application you can boost performance of your applications and games up to 30% faster under WinNT 2000. The program also support multiples processors, so you can tell your program to run on specific processors. You can also launch your programs from the system tray. There is also a listening mode feature that auto-detect if your programs are already running and then they become automatically boosted. Try it, it's free.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size435.55 kB
Version1.5.2
Operating System Windows Windows 2000 Windows NT
System Requirements<li> Windows NT/2000

