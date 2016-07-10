WinASO RegDefrag performs physical de-fragmentation of the Windows registry file. After de-fragmentation your registry will acquire linear structure, which will reduce application response time and registry access time. With a single click, WinASO RegDefrag quickly analyzes your entire registry by locating registry holes and other waste space. It presents a clear and vivid report of how much percentage of fragments occupies your registry, as well as the current and expected registry size before and after defragmentation. Along with the analysis report, WinASO RegDefrag automatically gives professional advice about whether it is necessary to defrag registry based on the analysis. WinASO RegDefrag applies Microsoft's latest reconstruction technology to ensure the maximum safety of your Windows once the registry is rebuilt. When defragmenting the registry, WinASO RegDefrag can intelligently filter out the system-sensitive settings in the registry which are not suitable for defragmentation. WinASO RegDefrag is a freeware and it's completely free to use.