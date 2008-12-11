Vufone

Vufone is a personal utility which allows mobile phone users to backup, synchronize and manage their phone on the web. The vufone service allows seamless, periodical, automated and simple bi-directional synchronization or contacts, calendar, messages, images and photos, video files and music to a secured account on the web. vufone also allows you to mesh up and share your data with services such as Flickr, Picasa, Facebook, Youtube, Google Calendar and Google contacts.
PriceUSD9.99
LicenseFree
File Size292.86 kB
Version2.0
Operating System Mobile Symbian OS 9.x Symbian

