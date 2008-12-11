Vufone is a personal utility which allows mobile phone users to backup, synchronize and manage their phone on the web. The vufone service allows seamless, periodical, automated and simple bi-directional synchronization or contacts, calendar, messages, images and photos, video files and music to a secured account on the web. vufone also allows you to mesh up and share your data with services such as Flickr, Picasa, Facebook, Youtube, Google Calendar and Google contacts.