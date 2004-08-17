Alert Monitor

By Hand-Crafted Software |

The Alert Monitor is an effective enterprise monitoring tool that monitors your servers to ensure they are up and running. Alert Monitor will check your servers' processes, check that file system space stays within critical bounds, monitor FTP, HTTP, POP, Telnet and SMTP ports, and send emails to the support person if any of the thresholds are exceeded. A general alerter enables you to trap virtually any condition. Monitors Linux, HP-UX, Unisys NX, NT, OSF, AIX and Solaris systems.
PriceUSD0
LicensePurchase
File Size1.53 MB
Version2.71B
Operating System Windows NT Windows
System Requirements<li>Windows NT

