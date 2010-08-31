Just Sing

By Gabriel Fernandez |

Download
Download
If you want to sing, this is the software for you. "Just sing" is a mix between a karaoke and a recording studio. Just connect your computer microphone, and record yourself singing with your favorite songs. Everything needed is packed into a single window, and you'll learn to use the software in a minute. Easily add studio equalization and effects to your recordings, and sound like a pro.
LicenseFree
File Size808.79 kB
Version1.0.1
Operating System Windows Windows XP Windows Vista
System Requirements.NET Framework 2.0/Windows media player 9

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All