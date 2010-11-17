Access Walker is a powerful password manager. All of your passwords and login information are managed in a secure way by an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Your important and confidential data is stored in an encrypted database, which is locked with one master password. The database is encrypted using very strong and secure encryption algorithms (AES and Blowfish). Access Walker is the software solution for password and identity management.
|Price
|USD23.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|8.43 MB
|Version
|8.4.6.6520
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows Vista Windows 7 Windows Windows NT Windows Server 2008 Windows 2003
|System Requirements
|Windows XP SP3