Lotus Organizer Password by Thegrideon Software allows you to recover passwords which Lotus Organizer files (.or, .or5) are protected with. Lotus Organizer Password recover passwords for all Lotus Organizer security levels (Owner, Assistant, Reader or Private, Public, Read Only for old file types). Program works with all versions of Lotus Organizer.
|Price
|USD29.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|717.26 kB
|Version
|2014.01.11
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows 7 Windows 2003 Windows 2000 Windows Windows Server 2008 Windows 8 Windows XP