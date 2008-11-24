Passwords Plus stores all your personal information safely and securely in one spot. Keep your PINs, passwords, credit card numbers, bank accounts, frequent flyer info, and more from falling into the wrong hands. It's the easiest way to store all your personal info in one place and bring it with you wherever you go. Use Passwords Plus today to organize your private info on your PC, laptop, Macintosh, handheld, or smartphone.
|Price
|USD29.99
|License
|Free
|File Size
|33.28 kB
|Version
|1.0.0.7
|Operating System
|Mac OS X 10.1 Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Mac OS X 10.2 Macintosh Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.0 Mac OS X 10.3.9 Mac OS X 10.3