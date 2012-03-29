Password Locker is a secure software program that you install on your computer (Desktop/Laptop/USB version) which lets you save, retrieve, print, manage and form-fills all your Internet Usernames and Passwords from one convenient location on your computer. No one else can access your Password Locker program without your master pass code. So its safe, secure and easy to use. Next time you go to a Web site that requires your Username and Password, Password Locker delivers your Username and Password to the Web site for you, this way you wont ever have to worry about gaining access to a Web site. Password Locker Traveler allows users to manage their Usernames and Passwords from a USB thumb Drive. The Password Locker Traveler contains everything needed to run on its own, making it a great secure tool that you can take with you. Use it at work, home, while traveling or on vacation. Version 7 adds new features: System Tray Icon for Easy; New Password Manager Report Layout.