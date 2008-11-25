Video Gogh

By RE:Vision Effects |

Transforms pictures and video into painted works of art. VideoGogh is different than other painterly filters on the market because VideoGogh actually tracks objects in movies for an unparalleled smooth result.Video Gogh works in After Effects, Final Cut Pro, Commotion, Premiere 6.0 and Combustion and other programs that support After Effects plug-ins.
PriceUSD89.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size4.64 MB
Version3.0.2
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows
System Requirements

