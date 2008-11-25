Transforms pictures and video into painted works of art. VideoGogh is different than other painterly filters on the market because VideoGogh actually tracks objects in movies for an unparalleled smooth result.Video Gogh works in After Effects, Final Cut Pro, Commotion, Premiere 6.0 and Combustion and other programs that support After Effects plug-ins.
|Price
|USD89.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|4.64 MB
|Version
|3.0.2
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows
|System Requirements