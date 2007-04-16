Altia PhotoProto

By Altia |

Download
Download
Altia(R) PhotoProto(tm) is a Photoshop(R) add-on that automatically transforms your Photoshop graphics into a working, interactive, user-driven prototype. Simply arrange and name your Photoshop graphics layers for buttons, screens and other user interface objects. Click on the PhotoProto menu and out pops a working prototype that you can instantly use and distribute. No complex scripting languages to wrestle. No new authoring environments to learn. Take a look at Altia's web page to learn more about PhotoProto and all our user interface development tools.
PriceUSD495
LicensePurchase
File Size42.5 MB
Version1.05
Operating System Windows 2003 Windows XP Windows Windows Vista
System Requirements<li>Photoshop CS, CS2 or later</li>

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All