PDF image extractor is one of the unique PDF tools on the internet. Many a times, you have PDF documents with lots of images and you wonder how to save the images from the PDF document? PDF Image extractor is an easy to use tool that does precisely what it says. This software helps you extract images from multiple pdf documents with just 1 Click. The software is flexible and allows the end user to choose the graphic format of their choice (supports JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP). Batch save images with one "save all" button.