Point Cloud is a reverse engineering software which offers the ability to reconstruct the geometry of an object from a point cloud that describes it. Point Cloud can drape a surface over a point cloud or wrap a mesh around a point cloud. Draping a surface is similar to laying a piece of cloth over an object. The surface is deformed to take the shape of the object along the drape direction. A surface can be draped along one of the six orthogonal directions (top, bottom, front, back, right and left) or a custom user specified direction. Wrapping a mesh is similar to wrapping cloth all around an object to close it completely. Point Cloud has the ability to wrap a mesh around a concave or a convex point cloud. Point Cloud is designed to be extremely user friendly and easy to understand. The tutorials can help you get started in the shortest possible time.