Point Cloud

By SYCODE |

Download
Point Cloud is a reverse engineering software which offers the ability to reconstruct the geometry of an object from a point cloud that describes it. Point Cloud can drape a surface over a point cloud or wrap a mesh around a point cloud. Draping a surface is similar to laying a piece of cloth over an object. The surface is deformed to take the shape of the object along the drape direction. A surface can be draped along one of the six orthogonal directions (top, bottom, front, back, right and left) or a custom user specified direction. Wrapping a mesh is similar to wrapping cloth all around an object to close it completely. Point Cloud has the ability to wrap a mesh around a concave or a convex point cloud. Point Cloud is designed to be extremely user friendly and easy to understand. The tutorials can help you get started in the shortest possible time.
PriceUSD295
LicenseFree to try
File Size7.84 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows 98 Windows Server 2008 Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows 95 Windows XP Windows Vista Windows 2003 Windows 7 Windows

