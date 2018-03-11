Spring's Easter Egg Hunt: Story and Activities

Discover a magical world of handcrafted puppetry brought to life in Windy & friends. This unique and wonderful story experience combines stop-motion animation with touch interactivity that will captivate children and the young-at-heart.In this Easter appisode, Spring is dyeing eggs and one takes a rolling, rollicking adventure. Check in with Windy's friends as they make breakfast, crafts, and music. Jump into a game of ping-pong, or water the blooming flowers.APP FEATURES* Groundbreaking mix of handcrafted stop-motion animation with innovative interaction and cinematics* Touch, tilt and drag the screen to explore the world of Windy & friends* Original music, narration, and sound effects* Three reading modes included for your enjoyment: Read to Me, Read Myself, and Autoplay* Language support in English and French; toggle languages on-the-fly* Holiday sound board for kids of all ages* Matching Game to improve and develop memory* "Parents only" area safely separates adult controls from child-friendly contentVisit www.windyandfriends.com for DIY craft activities, original music and even more Windy & Friends!Visit us: www.loudcrow.comFollow us: twitter.com/loudcrowincLike us: facebook.com/loudcrow
