Discover a magical world of handcrafted puppetry brought to life in Windy and friends. This unique and wonderful story experience combines stop-motion animation with touch interactivity that will captivate children and the young-at-heart.In this appisode, we help Windy on her journey to solve the mystery of her missing red kite. Adventure through wintry woods filled with sugary snow and roller skate through orchards filled with colourful paper leaves. Meet some of Windy's friends and see if they can help.Where is Windy's kite? Let's explore together!Learning Outcome: Windy's Lost Kite demonstrates that cooperation and a positive outlook are essential to solving problems together.App Features* Groundbreaking mix of handcrafted stop-motion animation with innovative interaction and cinematics* Touch, tilt and drag the screen to explore the world of Windy & friends* Original music, narration, and sound effects* Three reading modes included for your enjoyment: Read to Me, Read Myself, and Autoplay* Language support in English and French; toggle languages on-the-fly* Musical Soundboard allows reader to play instruments with Windy and her friends* Visual Word Map promotes word association in both languages* "Parents only" area safely separates adult controls from child-friendly contentTo learn more about Windy and Friends, visit www.windyandfriends.comVisit us: www.loudcrow.comFollow us: twitter.com/loudcrowincLike us: facebook.com/loudcrow