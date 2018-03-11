The Strange Ski Tracks Mystery: A Busytown Story

By Loud Crow Interactive |

Uncover the clues and test your memory to discover who's been leaving tracks on the Busytown ski slope! Parents and children alike can follow along with highlighted words and sing-a-longs. Stay in the story with fun matching games and an interactive summary that aids with deductive reasoning!- Hit the slopes and solve a mystery with Huckle and friends!- A fun story featuring interactive activities and sing-a-longs- Educational word highlighting for young readers- 3 great reading modes: Watch & Read, Tap & Read, and Read Myself- Touch, tilt & slide to bring the story to life
PriceUSD2.99
LicensePurchase
Version1
Operating System Android

