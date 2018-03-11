A real LEGO Batman fan shouldn't miss this app!LEGUIDE is an unofficial The LEGO Batman Movie Game perfect game guide & walkthrough. A brand new application to help you finish every stages and pass all levels in The LEGO Batman Movie Game game on Android.This app contains everything you need to know before playing this game such as tips & tricks, cheats, secrets, hacks, and more.Learn how to play from beginner to expert with our best selected HD video tutorials that will show you how to clear every difficult missions.Play as your favorite characters from LEGO Batman including Batman, Batgirl, Robin, Kimono Batman, Scuba Batman, and more. Build your custom vehicle such as the Batmobile, the Batwing, the Joker's Notorious Lowrider and Bane's Toxic Truck!A true fan of The LEGO Batman Movie Game game shouldn't miss this app... Download now for FREE!!Disclaimer: LEGUIDE The LEGO Batman Movie Game is a fan made unofficial version. We are not affiliated with the creator of this game and its licensers. We takes after the fair use doctrine by US law, in the event that you feel there is an copyright or trademark infringement that doesn't take after the fair use doctrine, please contact us directly.