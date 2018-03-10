Hi slime lovers in the world.We are from khairul dev want to give tutorial in a way to make slime easily. There are 9 types of slime that we will discuss here as below:How to Make Slime EasilyHow to Make Slime with FlourHow to Make Slime with MilkHow to Make Slime with SoapHow to Make Slime with Baby PowderHow to Make Slime with Glue and Paper GlueHow to Make Slime wothout GlueHow to Make Slime with Povinal GlueHow to Make Slime with Slime ActivatorHow to Make Slime without BoraxWe give you the easiest way to make you creative with clime, of course there are many choices of materials that you can choose to make slime. And this is safe for children.Hopefully application how to make slime easily this can be useful for you. We are open to your suggestions to be written in the comments field.Thank you, happy to play slime.