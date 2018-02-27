Praise be to Allah(swt) and peace & blessings be on his messenger Muhammad(pbuh).Stories of Prophets in Islam is a collection of 29 stories. It start's with the Story of Adam(pbuh) to the story of last and final prophet Muhammad(pbuh). The following prophet's stories are included:1. Prophet Adam2. Prophet Idris (Enoch)3. Prophet Nuh (Noah)4. Prophet Hud5. Prophet Salih6. Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham)7. Prophet Isma'il (Ishmael)8. Prophet Ishaq (Isaac)9. Prophet Yaqub (Jacob)10. Prophet Lot (Lot)11. Prophet Shuaib12. Prophet Yusuf (Joseph)13. Prophet Ayoub (Job)14 . Prophet Dhul-Kifl15. Prophet Yunus (Jonah)16. Prophet Musa (Moses) & Harun (Aaron)17. Prophet Hizqeel (Ezekiel)18. Prophet Elyas (Elisha)19. Prophet Shammil (Samuel)20. Prophet Dawud (David)21. Prophet Sulaiman (Soloman)22. Prophet Shia (Isaiah)23. Prophet Aramaya (Jeremiah)24. Prophet Daniel25. Prophet Uzair (Ezra)26. Prophet Zakariyah (Zechariah)27. Prophet Yahya (John)28. Prophet Isa (Jesus)29. Prophet Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Them All)The stories are based on the work by Ibn Kathir. Ibn Kathir was renowned for his great memory regarding the sayings of Muhammad(pbuh) and the entire Qur'an. Ibn Kathir is known as a qadi, a master scholar of history, also a muhaddith and a mufassir (Qur'an commentator).Ibn Kathir wrote a famous commentary on the Qur'an named Tafsir al-Qur'an al-'Adhim which linked certain Hadith, or sayings of Muhammad, and sayings of the sahaba to verses of the Qur'an, in explanation. Tafsir Ibn Kathir is famous all over the Muslim world and among Muslims in the Western world, is one of the most widely used explanations of the Qu'ran today.The stories are very motivating and perfect for Bedtime or Leisure reading!App Features:* Stories of 29 Prophets* Easy Browsing of Stories* Email Story