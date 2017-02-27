MassTrac is the premiere Massachusetts legislative bill tracking service, offering legislative professionals the power they need to compete on Beacon Hill. The MassTrac mobile app allows you to see the day's events, find bills using our advanced search engine, and check their status. You can also view your tracked bills, look up legislator and committee information, and contact legislators and their staff. MassTrac mobile is the best way to stay connected with the State House while on the go.