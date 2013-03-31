Equasis is a non-profit and public-driven international organization that promotes quality shipping and maritime safety through transparency and free access to the relevant information.To this end, in 2000, Equasis has set up a comprehensive database of all sea-going merchant ships over 100GT (Gross Tonnage) and the companies that operate and own them. This database is public and accessible free of charge, after a simple registration (that must be done on the main website www.equasis.org).The Equasis database is fed by more than 45 different data- providers, from the public sector and from the maritime industry. There are currently 5 Port State Control regimes that provide information to Equasis: Paris MoU (European continent plus Canada and part of Russia), Tokyo MoU (Pacific and Asia), Indian Ocean MoU, US Coast Guards and the Via del Mar agreement (America latina).Each week, about 70% of the entire data is refreshed, including class and statutory certificates, PSC inspections, P&I, associations and vetting programs, ships particulars...The Equasis database is now available on smartphones and tablets with a new and specific interface. Check it out and take Equasis with you wherever you go.