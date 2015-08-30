Need help breeding that one slippery dragon? This Breeding Guide provides very detailed information of all dragons and how to breed each one of them! With proven tips on breeding. Don't waste your time with unconfirmed breeding pairs! This guide tells you how to breed all those rare and mysterious dragons. You can share your experience and comments with other users. Tell them how you got your dragons or read how they got them! We will keep this guide updated with the most recent content.Features: Complete information of all the dragons, including the best breeding combinations for each dragon! A dragon list. Keep track of all your dragons and the ones you are missing! Full and advanced guide Videos guide Complete walkthrough Tips and Strategy that will help you through the gameAnd so on.....With this app you will enjoy Dragon City even more!Legal Disclaimer: This is an unofficial guide for the game Dragon City. "Breeding Guide for Dragon City" is not connected to the game developer or publisher. All texts, images and video game content are copyright to their respective owners and usage for this game guide falls within fair use guidelines. This guide is intended only for your continued enjoyment and exploration of the game. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.