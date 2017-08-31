Stitch Fix: Personal Stylist for Clothes Shopping

By Stitch Fix, Inc. |

Stitch Fix is a personalized styling service for women & men tailored to your tastes, needs and lifestyle. Get 5 hand-selected pieces sent to your door. Pay for what you like & send back the rest for free. Look great, save time. How does it work? 1) Fill Out A Style Profile Share your style, size and price preferences with your personal stylist. 2) Request A Fix Delivery Get 5 hand-selected pieces of clothing delivered to your door--no subscription required. 3) Keep What You Want Buy what you like, send back the rest. Shipping is free both ways. 4) Get 25% Off Keep all five pieces in your Fix and get 25% off everything. Why Stitch Fix? Personalized: Discover what you look & feel great in. Styling Advice: Receive tips & outfit ideas with every item. Convenience: Opt in to receive packages regularly or on-demand. Priced for Your Budget: We select items to fit your spending preferences.Ã?
LicenseFree
Version4.4.4
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

