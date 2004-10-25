ITE IT8212 ATA RAID Controller

By ITE Tech. |

Download
Download
ITE IT8212 ATA RAID Controller:ITE IT8212 ATA RAID Controller The IDE RAID controller, which is compatible with the ATA/ATAPl-6 specification and supports the IDE RAID 0/1/0+1 function, acts as an interface between the system and the IDE device. It supports not only a Scatter/Gather DMA mechanism that complies with the Programming Interface for Bus Master IDE Controller Revision 1.0, but also 2 IDE channels and up to 4 IDE devices.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
Version1.7.1.93
Operating System Windows Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP
System Requirements<li>Windows 98SE/ME/2000/XP</li>

