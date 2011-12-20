AOF SEO Verifier is a Wordpress plugin which allows easy verification of your Wordpress blog with Google Webmaster Tools, Yahoo Site Manager and MSN Webmaster Tools. It does this without requiring template modifications, HTML or PHP knowledge. Google webmaster tools are a set of tools which give you insight (and some control) over: What Google has indexed from your site (and when) How Google delivers results from your site in it s search results Which results Google delivers from your site * Search and ranking statistics Internal page links * External links into your site Yahoo Site Manager and MSN Webmaster tools provide a similar but more limited set of tools. AOF SEO Site Verifier inserts the verification META keys required by Google Webmaster tools and Yahoo site manager into the header on your root page. What this means is that the key is automatically inserted for you without you having to hack up your Wordpress template. Plus if you need to change the key, pull up the admin panel and copy the new key in.. Affiliate Marketing Affiliates on Fire.