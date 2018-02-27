PUB Expert provides fantastic editor and creator experience for MS Publisher documents. You can open various .pub files of MS Publisher, PUB Expert can support all kinds of different versions. Just like MS Publisher, PUB Expert has more than 5000 different publication paper types, you can directly create Microsoft Publisher document with different publisher template, all of them are full compatible with MS Publisher. Each PUB document page will be parsed with high accuracy, almost all of the document original format and layout can be kept successfully, you can easily view it from one page to another. PUB Expert has full compatible object library with MS Publisher, you can easily edit MS Publisher object with same object style settings. PUB Expert supports the text, shape(rectangle, round rectangle, oval, triangle, parallelogram, trapezoid, diamond, pentagon, circle, arrow, star, line, line with arrow, dashed line, curve, scribble, etc.), picture, table editing, and also allows you insert new text, shape, picture and table. Just like MS Publisher object format window, Publisher Expert also has a similar object format window, you can easily format these objects, change text font, color, border, fill and rotation, change picture, table, shape, border, fill and rotation. The table element has same presets style with MS Publisher table object. You can easily cut/copy/paste object, reorder and duplicate page, set page background, and so on. Bring to front and send to back object, so that you can rearrange these elements. All of these will be very convenient for your editing. PUB Expert has same blank page size publication type with MS Publisher, such as standard paper, advertisements, binder divider tab, booklets, business cards, designed paper, E-mail, envelopes, greeting cards, mailing labels, media labels, names tag, other labels, photo paper, postcards, posters, small publications, web sites, and so on. You can directly MS Publisher document what you want. PUB Expert save as standard MS Publisher document format, it can be reopened by Microsoft Publisher software on all supported platforms. PUB Expert can directly import and edit PDF document, so you can export as Microsoft Publisher document and reuse it.