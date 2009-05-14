Fully equipped word processor & desktop publisher, simple enough for a quick memo, powerful enough to create complete books with contents, diagrams, indexes with built in wizards for all tasks. Create your docs in HTML, Adobe PDF or even to all Microsoft Word (DOC) file formats. With several formatting, styles, auto correct dictionary, one click email and hundreds of other features. Auto Format in Celframe Write 2008 takes care of the formatting as you write, leaving you free to concentrate on your message. Text frames and linking in Celframe Write 2008 give you the power to tackle desktop publishing tasks for newsletters, flyers.