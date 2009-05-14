Fully equipped word processor & desktop publisher, simple enough for a quick memo, powerful enough to create complete books with contents, diagrams, indexes with built in wizards for all tasks. Create your docs in HTML, Adobe PDF or even to all Microsoft Word (DOC) file formats. With several formatting, styles, auto correct dictionary, one click email and hundreds of other features. Auto Format in Celframe Write 2008 takes care of the formatting as you write, leaving you free to concentrate on your message. Text frames and linking in Celframe Write 2008 give you the power to tackle desktop publishing tasks for newsletters, flyers.
|Price
|EUR139
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|267.54 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows XP Professional Windows Windows XP Tablet PC Edition 2005 Windows XP Windows XP Home Edition Windows Vista 32-bit Windows XP Media Center Edition Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005 Windows Vista Ultimate Windows Vista Enterprise Windows XP SP 1 Windows XP 32-bit Windows XP Media Center Edition 2003 Windows Vista Home Premium Windows XP Tablet PC Edition Windows Vista Home Basic Windows Vista Business Windows XP Media Center Edition 2004 Windows XP SP 2