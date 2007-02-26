ODIS Template System helps to automate the creation of documents based on predefined templates. ODIS takes care that documents contain all document specific information by placing custom fields in documents and templates. Data like customer, project or author information can easily be imported from varies data sources. This ensures that new created documents automatically contain all document specific information. ODIS Template System comes along with an empty internal database that can be customized according to the customer needs. ODIS Professional Edition supports the connection to an already existing database. Connecting ODIS Template System with a database will extremely enhance the system capabilities and productivity of your office environment.