Multi-user bug-tracking software makes entering and tracking any kind of bug, modification, query or request fast and easy. Full monitoring makes the task of the manager, programmer, analyst, help or technical author simple and saves time. Unlimited numbers of users, unlimited products and programs. Rapid entry of bugs with full drill-down progress monitoring. Fully customizable categories - types, status, priority, severity, method etc. Monitor life cycle of any deliverable with rapid reporting and on-screen queries. Although this is a Windows product you can even keep your database on Linux (tested on Suse 8.1). Available with or without the Borland Database Engine. Requires email registration