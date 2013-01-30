iVideo Capture is a excellent recording video,audio and adding video effect tool for Windows XP/Vista/Win7/Win8. iVideo Capture can capture video data from many video devices, such as USB Camera,IP Camera, TV Tuner,Web Camera,Web video, media filea and PC Desktop. While you can add many cool effects into your video, such as flash animtion,GIF animation,Picture,Text,doodling or any other video. Also,iVideo Capture can be automatic motion alerting tool, when motion is detected, It can immediately raise an alarm through local sounding, captured image Emailing, FTP uploading. iVideo Capture support AVI/ASF/WAV/MP3/MKV format.