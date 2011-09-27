Flashrip is the simple and powerful stream sniffer, ripper and converter. Rip streaming video and audio from popular video sites: YouTube Soundcloud MySpace Metacafe Google Video NBC Lala Yahoo! Music AOL Music Justin.tv ustream.tv and many others! Now, rip stream has never been faster and simpler! Once capturing FlashRip will detect and begin to rip (and convert if required) any video, music, radio stream or flash game or presentation that is played in your browser. Most of the popular streaming and file formats are supported: *Flash Video (HTTP and RTMP) *Windows Media (HTTP, MMS and RTSP) *Real Audio and Real Video (HTTP and RTSP) Advanced Features *Automatic ripping video and audio stream when you are watching online *Automatic convert ripped media files to MP3, AVI, FLV, WMV and other *Rip RTMP Streaming(flv, mp4, ...) *Rip MMS Streaming(wmv, asf, wma, ...) *Rip RTSP Streaming(rm, ra, rmvb, wmv, asf, wma, mp3, ...) *Rip HTTP Streaming System Requirements Windows 2000, Windows XP SP2 x32, Windows Vista x32 or x64; Windows 7 x32 or x64;