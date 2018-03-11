Screen Recorder - Screen Recording app no root

By Veara |

Screen Recorder is best free screen recording app. Record scren in HD Video quality without watermark, timelimit and without root!Record screen video & take screenshoots easily!Screen recorder allows to start capture screen with one tap!Screen Recorder features:- Multiple video quality to choose!- Take Screenshoots easily!- Shake to stop recording!- No watermark!- No root required!- No timelimit- Audio recording- Easy start - one tap to start recording- Stop recording from notifications!- When recording floating window is hide!- Share screen records directly from app!- Trim recorded video!
LicenseFree
Version0.9
Operating System Android

