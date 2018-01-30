Video maker - Video Slide

By smart mobile app |

Create videos with photo, music and effectThe best way to make photo music videos, slideshows.Very Easy to create videos with photos and music- Video Maker Editor is the best video editor, photo slideshow maker & movie editing app- Video Slide is the easiest way to create, edit and share amazing photo music videos and stories - Video Slide is the best video editor, photo slide show maker and movie editing app- Photo to video with music- Funny effects with Video Maker- Music video makerYou can make fun music videos just following 3-steps: 1. Select photos from your photos gallery or any photos app2. Add your favorite music, choose effect, choose quality3. View video created, save and share with friendsFEATURES+ Add photos and video clips+ Free music clips+ Awesome filters+ Set the speed of the video as fast/slow as you like+ Edit videos with creative effects and filters, such as slow motion, time lapse, and hyper speed.+ Share video to your favorite apps with you friends and families instantly+ Clear interface and easy gestures+ Output to video quality 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p depending on the size of your phone screen+ Easily add or delete photos+ Sort your videos by the date or duration+ Automatically resize an image to match the video quality+ Multiple language
LicenseFree
Version1.1
Operating System Android

