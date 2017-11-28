Full HD Indian Video Player is a free Multimedia player for the Android such as Video player and Music player. This contains both video and audio player. Now you can watch all popular video and audio formats on your phone or tablet with hardware acceleration for faster and smoother HD playback with unparalleled ease and comfort. Indian Video player supports all popular videos formats, including AVI, 3GP, MKV, TS, MPG, M4V, MOV, MP4, WMV, RMVB, FLV and MP3. Play movie with full hardware acceleration support for faster and smoother High-Definition video playback, and also work like full sexi girls video apps and built-in powerful and intuitive multimedia manager with automatic identification of all video files on your device. This also works like 1080p video player. Indian Music Player with powerful equalizer, Quick search all music files, custom background skin, free to get this perfect audio player and media player. Indian Video player supports all video formats including AVI, MP4, WMV, RMVB, MKV, 3GP, M4V, MOV, TS, MPG, FLV etc.Features: Auto detects all video and music files. All video formats (avi, m4v, mp4, wmv, flv, mpeg, mpg, mov, rm, vob, asf, mkv, f4v, ts, tp, m3u, m3u8) - Thumbnail displays of videos & Multi-audio streams and multi-subtitles videos- Supports auto-rotation, aspect-ratio adjustments. Video zoom options (aspect, full, custom) - A-B repeat, On-screen clock, timer, and battery meter- Screen brightness and Volume button Provided To Control brightness and Volume button. Resume points remembered for all your videos- Delete files, rename, play pause operation;- Video sharing- Lots of shortcuts, conveniences, and configurations- Totally Free appIndian Video player is specifically designed for personalized experience for watching videos, movies and listening to music. One of the best and essential applications for your device. If you like our app then don't forget to rate it, review it and share with your love ones. Thank You & Enjoy.