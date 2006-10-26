IDS Caption is a CAPTIONING PROGRAM designed to Transcribe Video or Media, Synchronously Caption Windows Media, and Work Seamlessly with Microsoft Producer to caption Producer Presentations with no file manipulation. Key features include media rate control allowing slow media play for transcription or increased media speed to enable quicker synchronization. IDS Caption will accept .txt files as transcripts, cut each line into captions, then allow the user to click a single button to step to the next caption. In addition, IDS Caption was created to seamlessly create captions for MS Producer. No need to configure batch files or alter other controlling files. Export the output directly to a Producer project and Producer will run the captions with NO file manipulation. IDS Caption is simple and effective. If you want to Caption a video quickly right NOW, get IDS Caption.