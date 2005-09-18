Fast Video Joiner is a fast video joining and converting tool. It supports joining multiple Avi (DivX,XviD,MPEG4), MPEG I/II, DVD(.VOB), VCD(.DAT), ASF/ WMV files and other video file formats. You can join several video files of different formats into one output format. Additionally, this program can convert your video files to other formats with the built-in video converter.