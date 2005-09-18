Fast Video Joiner

Fast Video Joiner is a fast video joining and converting tool. It supports joining multiple Avi (DivX,XviD,MPEG4), MPEG I/II, DVD(.VOB), VCD(.DAT), ASF/ WMV files and other video file formats. You can join several video files of different formats into one output format. Additionally, this program can convert your video files to other formats with the built-in video converter.
PriceUSD20
LicenseFree to try
File Size5.82 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows Windows Me Windows 98
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

