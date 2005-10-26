Ease123 Video Watermarker

By Ease123.com |

Ease123 Video Watermarker is a tool to help you apply your own watermarks onto your video. With support of AVI (DivX,XviD,MPEG4,MOV), MPEG I/II, DVD(.VOB), VCD(.DAT), QuickTime MPEG-4 (.MP4), ASF/WMV, and much more formats, this tool is become a one of the best watermarking tool on the market. Ease123 Video Watermarker enables you to mark your video using Text watermark as well as Image watermark.Version 1.0.1 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
PriceUSD25
LicenseFree to try
File Size2.16 MB
Version1.0.1
Operating System Windows Windows XP Windows Me Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows NT
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

