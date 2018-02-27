Pinnacle Treatment Fellowship

Share updates, ask questions, support others, and stay connected with others throughout your recovery. This invite-only sober community is a tool to promote your recovery and receive support when you need it the most.Connect with:* Alumni and family to share updates, ask questions, and offer support.* Pinnacle Treatment to receive daily inspirations, updates for onsite events, and ways to be involved.Key Features:* Real-time posts: This private sober group allows you to stay connected to alumni, family and Pinnacle in real-time.* Daily inspirations help to center your thoughts and actions.* Recovery Milestones: Choose to share your sobriety date and receive support from your fellow alumni as you reach that milestone.* Discussions are a way for you to share your voice and inspire others on recovery topics.* Gratitude Journal: Reflect on the positives in your life.* Privacy: The community is invite-only and created for Pinnacle Treatment alumni and family. You control what information to share.
