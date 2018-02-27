Moot is a community platform dedicated to gamers who enjoy sharing up-to-date information about the games they play. By implementing a game-like reward system for content creators, moot brings fresh and unique content that gamers won't see anywhere else.Get the latest reviews, highlights, and trending memes.Get rewarded for sharing, voting, and discussing about the games you enjoy playing.Decide if content is up to your standard through upvoting or downvoting.Fight boredom - navigate through different lounges and check out what's trending among the community.Four lounges opened: Destiny 2, PUBG, Overwatch, and Pokemon. What's next you say? Well, that's for you to decide.Also available on PC at moot.usWith moot, we want to grow with and for the community. Let's make it happen!Have questions, problems, or feedback? Reach out to us at moot_help@campmobile.comCheck out more here:https://twitter.com/mootdotushttps://www.facebook.com/mootdotus