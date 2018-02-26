With Bynd v3.0, you can now bundle:- Twitter- YouTube- Facebook- Instagram- and up to 130 of the most popular News channels such as BBC, New York Time or The Washington Post, into one central hub.In addition to that, you can also consume Trending Topics from:- Reddit- Medium- and Product Hunt.As always, we would love to hear your feedback. Any ideas? Are there some features missing? Do you have some positive or negative feedback? You can reach us 24/7 at: feedback@byndapp.com.