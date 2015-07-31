iLoby, the best decision to include yourself to an exclusive social network where you can meet awesome people and win great benefits for you and your friends.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|25.31 MB
|Version
|2.0.5
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone3gs, iphone4, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g