Track and storage of phone location points. To activate the tracking function you need to provide your email and a key. Your email is used to identify all your traces and to send you proximity alerts. The key is a unique id you assign to the phone to access its trace. The key can be any combination of characters, something like "my daughter" or the phone number. While email is not case sensitive, the key is. Once you enter your email and the key, continuous tracking (once about every 15 minutes) of that phone begins. Display phone location history as a trace of connected points on a map. Latest 24 hours of location history is shown, and this information is kept available for a week. Trigger location proximity alerts in the form of email notifications.