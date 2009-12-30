Wamaja for Android users can meet people, chat with friends, flirt, hang out, set up a personal profile, publish stuff on their blog, share images, and build a network of friends from all around the world. Wamaja for Android is a powerful and safe content delivery platform as well as a complete mobile communication environment featuring full registration and user profile, instant messaging interoperable with gmail.com, chikka.net and any other xmpp based IM service, group chat with hundreds of chat rooms organized by country and language, twitter like rich media blogging allows user to upload images to share.